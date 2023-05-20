Kenya: Ruto Reiterates Commitment Recalibrate Teacher-Student Ratio

President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government's commitment to narrow disparities in teacher-student ratio in public schools as part of reforms in the education sector.

Ruto who spoke at Limuru Girls High School said his administration had stepped up efforts to hire more teachers to achieve an acceptable teacher-student ratio.

"I have instructed CS Education to look into this matter even as we wait to employ teachers next year. We will continue doing that in all our schools," he said.

President Ruto noted that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had already hired 35,000 teachers as the agency works to support newly created Junior Secondary Schools under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

He said the government will invest similar efforts in enhancing funding of public universities.

"Out tertiary institutions and universities have been struggling because we were not courageous enough to take on the challenge."

He pledged to enhance funding for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes.