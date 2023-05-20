Africa: 2023 Africa Day - Google Launches Six New Pocket Art Galleries, YouTube Playlist

Some partners include the Yemisi Shyllon Museum and Terra Kulture from Nigeria

To commemorate Africa Day (25 May), an event that marks the founding of the African Union and celebrates the continent's quest for unity; Google is unveiling a range of programs and activities to celebrate the continent's diverse cultural heritage.

The initiative will also provide opportunities for people worldwide to experience and engage with the creativity and richness of Africa.

Among the programs is the addition of six new pocket galleries on Google Arts & Culture, curated by esteemed partners from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa; these pocket galleries offer an immersive experience of virtual exhibitions.

They also provide a 360-degree view of artworks and artefacts, effectively allowing people to step into the heart of Africa's cultural scene from wherever they are.

Partnerships

Partners include the Yemisi Shyllon Museum and Terra Kulture from Nigeria, the Mohamed Amin Foundation and National Museums of Kenya, and the University of Pretoria from South Africa.

Google says each partner will present unique exhibitions celebrating their respective regions, providing a diverse exploration of Africa's rich cultural heritage.

In previous years, YouTube Music has held the Africa Day Concert, showcasing present and next-generation African music talents.

This year, YouTube Music will unveil an AfricaDay playlist featuring popular and trending songs from various African artists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They said the initiative would also involve the public, who can submit their favourite African songs via YouTube Shorts to feature on the playlist.

The celebrations will also highlight African storytelling traditions through YouTube's "Stories and Storytellers of Africa" initiative.

It will also spotlight an extensive collection of African movies and series, celebrating the creators who bring these narratives to life.

Alongside this, the "Showcase Your Africa" initiative will see YouTube partnering with content creators to share their perspectives on Africa, providing a glimpse into the continent's diversity.

Regarding these initiatives, Google Nigeria Interim Lead Olumide Balogun said Africa Day celebrates progress, unity, and the vibrant cultures that define the continent.

He said, "We are excited that we can amplify these stories and experiences on our platforms. From exploring our rich artistic heritage through Google Arts & Culture to dancing along to the #CelebrateAfrica playlist on YouTube Music and engaging with compelling narratives on YouTube, we are happy to share and celebrate Africa's culture with the world."