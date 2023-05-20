South Africa: Nandipha Challenges Legality of Arrest

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the partner of Thabo Bester, has taken legal action by filing an urgent court application to declare her arrest and subsequent detention as "unlawful."

Magudumana, who was apprehended along with Bester in Tanzania in April, has submitted the papers to the Free State High Court.

The court application specifically requests that Magudumana's arrest in Tanzania and her subsequent deportation to South Africa for detention be deemed unlawful.

The documents go so far as to describe her arrest as an "abduction."

Phaladi Suping, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State, expressed uncertainty regarding the filing of responding papers by the NPA.

He explained that in such cases, Magudumana's legal representative would need to submit their papers first, after which the NPA would respond accordingly.

Suping was unable to confirm whether responding papers had been filed at that point.

Magudumana is currently facing 12 charges related to Bester's escape from Mangaung Prison in May of the previous year. As of now, she has not applied for bail and is being held at Kroonstad Prison.

The court application marks Magudumana's attempt to challenge the legality of her arrest and subsequent detention, seeking clarity and potentially paving the way for further legal proceedings in her case.