South Africa: DA Calls On ANC to Audit All Its Public Representatives With Fort Hare Degrees

19 May 2023
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Chantel King MP - DA Shadow Minister for Higher Education

The DA calls on the ANC to conduct an internal audit of all its public representatives with degrees obtained from the University of Fort Hare since 2013.

A recent oversight conducted at the University of Fort Hare revealed the level of political interference by the ANC in the faculty of Public Administration at the Bisho campus.

Given the number of senior ANC members that are allegedly embroiled in the qualifications scandal at the University, including Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, and now Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku, it is clearer than ever that the ANC as a party has a deep-rooted culture of corruption. This together with cadre deployment are the reasons we see dysfunctional State institutions crippling our economy.

The infiltration of the ANC politicians at institutions of higher learning is a blatant disregard for meaningful transformation in the sector as well as disregarding the sacrifices made daily by students who want to better their lives through education and break the cycle of poverty.

The DA patiently awaits the conclusion of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation. In the meantime, President Cyril Ramaphosa must suspend Minister Kiviet until the conclusion of the SIU investigation.

We will not allow the capturing of higher learning institutions by the ANC as was done with state capture of this country.

