Sudan: Qatar's Embassy in Sudan Attacked

20 May 2023
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Sudan's military blamed the raid on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Qatar denounced the attack without laying blame on any group. Meanwhile, there were reports of air strikes in the area around Khartoum.

Doha's embassy in Sudan has been ransacked by an armed group, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the irregular armed forces' storming and vandalising its embassy building in Khartoum," the foreign ministry said.

"The embassy staff had previously been evacuated and... none of the diplomats or embassy staff were subjected to any harm," the ministry said.

Qatar did not lay blame on any group for the attack.

But a statement from authorities loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a statement accusing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of having carried out the attack.

The embassies of Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also come under attack in recent weeks.

The attack on Saturday comes a day after an Arab League summit held in Saudi Arabia, in which leaders renewed calls for a truce between the two parties in the conflict in Sudan.

On Friday, Burhan formally sacked his former ally Daglo as his deputy -- after weeks of open combat -- and appointed three allies to high positions in the military.

Air strikes in Khartoum

Also on Saturday, Khartoum was rocked by air strikes, as well as artillery exchanges between Sudan's warring factions.

News agencies cited eye witnesses as saying that some of the strikes occurred near Sudan's state broadcaster in Omdurman. Other strikes occurred were reported in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri.

Bahri and Omdurman lie across the White Nile from Sudan's capital and are found within Khartoum's metropolitan area.

Reuters cited eyewitnesses in Khartoum as saying that the situation in Khartoum was relatively calm, with sporadic gunshots being heard.

The conflict in Sudan began on April 15 and has displaced almost 1.1 million people. 705 people have been killed as a result of the fighting, according to the World Health Organization.

sdi/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.