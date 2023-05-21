Zimbabwe: Zim Being Run By Kleptomaniac Govt - Biti

New Zimbabwe
Opposition leader Tendai Biti (file photo).
21 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy leader Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by a kleptomaniac government and there is a desperate need for change ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in Ward 9 Tafara, where he was conducting door to door campaign as the party gears for imminent crunch general elections.

Biti's comments come at a time Zimbabwe has been named the most miserable country in the world by a renowned economist, Steve Hanke.

According to the American professor, Zimbabwe's inflation currently stands at 666%.

Biti says the current scenario calls for change.

"It's urgent that there is Change and transformation in Zimbabwe. We are run by kleptomania, a government (that) steals and steals and cannot look after its poor.

"Mthuli Ncube has failed and failed in absolute terms," said Biti.

He added, "As I am talking to you right now the exchange rate is now US$1:3 500. That means salaries of workers have been eroded...So we need Change and desperate change so that we can implement a radical program of economic transformation and modernisation under the new great Zimbabwe," he said.

In his analysis, Hanke echoed Biti's sentiments saying "Zanu PF operates more like a political Mafia than a political party."

He said Zimbabwean policies have resulted in massive misery.

Hanke also predicted that CCC is going to win the elections because of glaring failures by Zanu PF.

Meanwhile, Biti said he is a tried and tested leader for the "struggle and has been in the struggle since 1986 as a student."

He said he will use his experience in government to provide a pillar for the incoming government led by Nelson Chamisa.

The former Finance minister won the Euromoney Emerging Markets award for Best Finance Minister in Africa in 2009 for his good work in stabilising the country's economy during the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Among other things, he has consistently uncovered corruption and held the government to account in Parliament through the public accounts Committee.

"Harare East has the national duty of returning Tendai Biti to Parliament so he can continue working for the country," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.