South Africa: Sundowns Dumped Out of Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns's Caf Champions League campaign came to a disappointing end following a 2-2 draw with Wydad Casablanca in a semi-final, second-leg clash on Saturday.

Mothobi Mvala gifted Wydad the important draw with an own goal with seven minutes to go, to help the visitors advance to the final on away goals rule after a 0-0 first-leg draw.

Sundowns had taken the lead through Themba Zwane four minutes into the second half before Wydad hit back via Ayoub El Amloud on 72 minutes.

But Peter Shalulile reclaimed the lead for the Brazilians five minutes later before Mvala's heartbreaker to the Masandawana faithful.

For all the impressive group stage run and an emphatic quarter-final win, Sundowns bow out of this competition they last won in 2016.

Wydad will now meet Al Ahly in the final, in what would be a repeat of last season's decider.

The Brazilians' coach Rhulani Mokwena went back to his best squad after fielding a second-string team in their midweek Premier Soccer League match against Maritzburg United.

It was a balanced start to the match with end-to-end action but it was Sundowns who first made an attempt at goal in the 14th minute after Teboho Mokoena shot straight at Wydad goalkeeper Youssef El Motie.

Five minutes later, Mohamed Ounajem broke loose but his effort was blocked by Abdel Boutouil before Peter Shalulile drew a good save from El Motie a few minutes later.

The Namibian striker was back again and El Motie denied him with a nice dive as the two sides went for halftime goalless.

But Masandawana broke the deadlock through Zwane who finished off after profiting from some shambolic defending by the visitors four minutes after the restart.

Slaulile almost doubled Masandawana's advantage but El Motie was back to produce a brilliant save again just after the hour mark.

Wydad then began a period of persistent attacking and Zuhair El Moutaraji came close twice, including being denied by Ronwen Williams in a one-on-one situation.

It paid off for the Moroccans who had El Amloud heading in a Yahya Jabrane cross to draw level.

But the Brazilians restored their lead via Shalulile who shot first time a cross from Thapelo Morena which went into the top corner off a deflection from Yahya Attiat-Allah.

Their celebrations were short-lived when Mvala headed into his own net a freekick from Attiat-Allah.

Pictured above: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca

Image source: Mamelodi Sundowns