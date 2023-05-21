Rwanda, Uganda in 400MW Energy Deal

21 May 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Power trading between Rwanda and Uganda could start soon, Rwanda Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) has revealed.

EDCL is a subsidiary of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) mandated to increase investment in the development of new energy generation projects, develop appropriate transmission infrastructure, and execute energy access projects to meet the national access targets.

Theoneste Higaniro, Director of Generation and Transmission at EDCL, said that the projects to enable power trading between the two countries include the Shango Substation and the Mirama-Shango-a 220kV Transmission Line, connecting Rwanda to Uganda with a length of 93.5km.

"These two projects are already completed and ready for power interconnection," he said.

Initial power trading through the lines between Uganda and Rwanda was planned to commence in 2020.

However, he noted that during the final testing of communication between the Shango Substation in Rwanda and the Mbarara Substation in Uganda, it was noticed that a communication booster was needed at Shango Substation for the signal to reach Mbarara Substation. "As we speak, the booster has already been procured and is on-site, only waiting for the engineer from the manufacturer to come for the installation. We expect that all installations and testing will be completed by mid-June 2023," he said.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.