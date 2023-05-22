Malawi: Chief Justice Bemoans Rising Corruption Cases

22 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has bemoaned the rising corruption cases in the country and has since asked Malawians to internalize integrity for the country to register meaningful development.

Speaking on Sunday during the commemoration of the centenary celebrations of St. Paul's Cathedral of the Anglican Church in Blantyre, Mzikamanda said it is worrisome that corruption is the order of the day due to lack of integrity among citizens.

"Integrity is doing a right thing even if no one is seeing you.

"The church has the role to preach integrity, human character, obedience, hard work and provision of social services to citizens," said Mzikamanda.

Hr implored Malawians to never compromise their Integrity, regardless of circumstances, which he says is the formula that would help curb corruption.

"Integrity is a virtue we all must aspire to. When you talk about integrity, let us not pay lip service...the corruption that is around us is evidence that we lack integrity," he said.

He went on to add that those who put their faith in God are usually steadfast when it comes to upholding integrity.

"It is even harder when we're plagued by the challenges of life such as sickness,lack of jobs... but even when your integrity is tested, let us do what is right. St. Paul's Cathedral is still standing today because the people who were tasked with building this church were people of integrity, " he pointed out.

The centenary commemoration started on Friday with a History presentation through Saturday where a parade was held in Blantyre round Clock Tower before reaching a climax today with a Mass celebration.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.