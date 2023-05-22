Kenya: Nairobi County Govt Partners With Kenya Police on Ethical Work Practices

21 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government and the Kenya Police Service are set to partner to ensure both agencies engage in high levels of ethical working practices and security provision in the city.

Speaking during a visit to the office of Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei, the Executive for Boroughs, Administration and Personnel Ibrahim Auma acknowledged the cordial working relationship between the County and Security agencies.

"The County intends to strengthen it's partnership with the Police Service through joint operations in order to ensure Nairobians are safe while undertaking their normal businesses. There has been growth in the number of local security networks in the city. The police, local government and citizens are the main participants of these networks," Auma said.

Auma was accompanied by the County Chief Security and Compliance Officer, Tony kimani.

