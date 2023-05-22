Kenya: City Hall Pledges a Friendly Working Environment for Content Creators

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has pledged to provide a favorable working environment for content creators.

According to Public Participation, Public and Citizen Engagement County Executive Suzanne Silantoi, these are young hustlers trying to earn an honest living and be able to put food on the table for their respective families.

She expressed Governor Johnson Sakaja's commitment to fully support youth empowerment and youth trying to make an honest upkeep

'The Nairobi County Government is proactively working to promote the creative economy through initiatives like Nairobi Festival. The recent incident which saw two photographers getting arrested is highly regrettable. Governor Sakaja lifted the ban barring influencers and photographers taking photos in the CBD," she stated

She stressed that the County Government will continue "to partner with content creators to give them a friendly environment to create and innovate in their craft."