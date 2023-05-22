Kenya: City Hall Pledges a Friendly Working Environment for Content Creators

21 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has pledged to provide a favorable working environment for content creators.

According to Public Participation, Public and Citizen Engagement County Executive Suzanne Silantoi, these are young hustlers trying to earn an honest living and be able to put food on the table for their respective families.

She expressed Governor Johnson Sakaja's commitment to fully support youth empowerment and youth trying to make an honest upkeep

'The Nairobi County Government is proactively working to promote the creative economy through initiatives like Nairobi Festival. The recent incident which saw two photographers getting arrested is highly regrettable. Governor Sakaja lifted the ban barring influencers and photographers taking photos in the CBD," she stated

She stressed that the County Government will continue "to partner with content creators to give them a friendly environment to create and innovate in their craft."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.