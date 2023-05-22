Rwanda: Musanze Retains Boccia Championship

21 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Musanze Boccia team were again crowned national Boccia champions after putting up an impressive run in the finals held at Bugesera Stadium on Saturday.

Musanze were among four finalists of the championship as they were battling for supremacy against title rivals Ngororero, Rutsiro and Gakenke.

The quartet played between them in the finals after which Musanze finished as overall winners to lift the title.

They defended the championship after beat Rutsiro 5-1 in the opening game, then defeated Ngororero 6-5 before losing their last game 4-3 to Gakenke.

"The championship went down well, it's always very exciting to see these young people happy. Our first ambition is to help persons with disabilities especially people living with Cerebral palsy feel included through this game," said national Boccia Federation boss Jean Paul Sekarema.

"In general the competition was good but still we have a problem of few teams participating in the championship. Currently only seven out of 30 districts are represented in the tournament. So there is still a lot to do to convince other districts that Boccia is a sport that needs to be supported like others.

Some districts like Bugesera have started showing interests in introducing a Boccia team in their district. That's a commendable move as we continue to encourage more districts to follow in the footsteps of those who have already established the teams," he added.

Boccia (pronounced bot-cha) is a Paralympic sport with no Olympic equivalent and is similar to bowls. It is a target ball sport which tests both muscle control and accuracy. The term boccia derives from the Italian word meaning "bowl" and on the continent bowls is often referred to as Bocce.

How Boccia is played?

From a seated position, players propel balls to land as close as possible to a white marker ball, known as the Jack. Two sides compete as individuals, pairs or as a team of three over a set number of ends (4 for individuals and pairs, and 6 for teams).

Each side plays six balls (red or blue) each end. After each end, the athlete, pair or team with the ball closest to the jack receives one point plus an additional point for each ball closer to the jack than their opponent's. Points are accumulated over the course of a match to find a winner.

Although simple to get started, the tactics of the sport offer both tension and excitement as the game plays out. Balls can be rolled down a ramp, thrown or kicked. If a player is unable to release the ball with their hands, they can use assistive devices, such as a head pointer.

General Standings

1. Musanze -- 14 points

2. Gakenke -- 13 points

3. Ngororero -- 12 points

4. Rutsiro -- 9 points

