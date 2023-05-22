South Africa: Make or Break At Kusile Power Station

All hopes of President Cyril Ramaphosa's government reducing load shedding ahead of the 2024 elections rest on fixing four units at Kusile Power Station.

The R166 billion power station is responsible for at least three stages of load shedding.

Each of the four units that are out of service generates 800 MW and together they generate 3,200 MW.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he was leading his team to the Mpumalanga power plant to get a progress report on the fixing of the units.

"Tomorrow, on Monday 22 May 2023, I will visit the Kusile Power Station. During the visit, we will receive a status report on the measures taken to bring back the four units at Kusile by December."

The coal-fired power plant is also under pressure to replace its flue gas duct at Unit 1 which failed in two places last year.

In other efforts to fight load shedding, the government has approved permission to moor powerships at three of the country's harbours.

Turkish company Karpowership, has received permission from Transnet National Ports Authority to use the southern Port of Ngqura in Gqeberha.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana told Newzroom Afrika that he supported Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's decision to source additional capacity through powerships over the next two decades.

"It is a cabinet decision that Mantashe has got to find electricity for the country.

"On what emergency measures he does, we give him flexibility to do that. If you ask me, I am fully behind that decision," said the minister of finance.

Meanwhile Eskom said load shedding will fluctuate between Stage 3 in the morning and Stage 5 in the evening starting on Monday.