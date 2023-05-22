South Africa: Proteas Netball Squad Announced As First Home World Cup Beckons

analysis

Bongiwe Msomi will lead an experienced Proteas squad at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, starting on 26 July.

Netball South Africa has announced the 15-player squad that will represent South Africa at the first Netball World Cup on South African soil later this year.

The World Cup contingent was presented at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Friday evening.

The side will be led by veteran skipper Bongiwe Msomi with Karla Pretorius serving as her deputy.

The SA-based players in the World Cup squad have been in camp with head coach Norma Plummer at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports since the start of May -- while on a four-week hiatus from the regional Telkom Netball League.

The overseas-based players in the squad -- such as Ine-Marí Venter and Shadine van der Merwe -- were not part of this camp due to commitments in their leagues abroad.

Plummer will lead her South African charges to their second successive World Cup, having first done so back in 2019. She said she had selected the best players possible to represent the country at their first home World Cup.

"We have been in camp since May 7th, and I believe that we have worked very hard with the players at our disposal," said Plummer.

"We have had some technical and tactical aspects...