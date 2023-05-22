South Africa: Is US Ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety a Loose Cannon - or a Consummate Professional?

analysis

The loose cannon theory seems unlikely. For one thing, Brigety has not retracted anything he said last week. Or not publicly. If he apologised, it would seem he was doing so for being undiplomatically frank, not for the content of what he said. So his accusations apparently remain on the table.

Is Reuben Brigety a "loose cannon"? Not a few people have been asking that question after the US ambassador to SA sounded off last week, saying he would "bet my life" that someone secretly loaded weapons and ammunition bound for Russia on to the US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship Lady R while it was in the Simon's Town Naval Base last December.

His explosive remark plunged the rand to record lows (mainly for fear the US would slap sanctions on SA) wiped billions of rands off South Africa's bonds and prompted International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor to démarche (severely dress down) Brigety.

Her department then claimed that Brigety had "apologised unreservedly" for "crossing the line" with his remarks. Brigety himself said only that he had been able to "correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks". Likewise, after he met the ANC this week, the party announced he had apologised, while he said that he had had a "constructive and affirmative dialogue".

Brigety's alleged apologies after his initial strong statement suggested a complete somersault, fuelling the sense to some that he is a loose cannon who spoke way out of his government's line and then had to retract.

It is possible...