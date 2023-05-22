South Africa: City of Tshwane Awaits Tests From NICD After Outbreak of Diarrhoeal Disease in Hammanskraal

analysis

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is said to be investigating the source of the 'diarrhoeal disease' outbreak in the City of Tshwane's Region 2, which includes Hammanskraal. Residents are being urged not to drink water from their taps as the outbreak has left 10 dead and 67 in hospital. This is the second time in five years that the region has been hit with a diarrhoeal disease - allegedly linked to unsafe water.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed at least 10 people have died after an outbreak of diarrhoeal disease in Hammanskraal, northern Pretoria. More than 60 people are also being treated at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal. The department says it has mobilised additional resources, including medical and nursing staff, from surrounding hospitals and local clinics to help provide medical care at the hospital.

Motalatale Modiba, head of communication at Gauteng's health department, confirmed: "Since Monday, 15 May 2023, to date 95 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng, Greenfield, Carousel View, Lephengville and Sekampaneng have been seen at the hospital with similar symptoms. Currently, there are 37 people admitted to the hospital with cholera symptoms, and unfortunately, 10 people have demised. The 10 people [who] died include a three-year-old and 9 adults."

In response to the outbreak, the health department and the City of Tshwane have sent experts to the hospital and community of Hammanskraal to investigate the cause of the outbreak.

On Sunday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, together with City of Tshwane MMC for Health Rina Marx and Hammanskraal community leaders, visited Jubilee District Hospital. The City advised residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas to avoid drinking tap...