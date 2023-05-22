Rwanda: RRA Introduces New Controls to Limit TIN Usage to Owner

22 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has informed all taxpayers that effective Monday May 22, 2023, new controls will be in place to limit TIN usage strictly to the TIN owner.

RRA said the move is in the pursuit of protecting the usage of business tax identification number (TIN) while purchasing goods/products.

"Whenever a vendor purchasing goods and products for reselling is requested for a code, he/she dials *800# and follows the prompts on his/her mobile telephone registered to their TIN," RRA announced.

It explained that the code generated must be entered into the EBM system by the wholesaler to issue a receipt.

"Taxpayers who have not updated their EBM system are urged to visit their nearest RRA office to avoid challenges that might be caused by an un-updated system," reads the announcement.

For more information, the announcement signed by Pascal Ruganintwali Bizimana, the Commissioner General, businesses are urged to contact toll number 3004.

Meanwhile aRRA recently explained what you need to do for TIN deregistration.

TIN Deregistration is important because it informs Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) that you have closed your business and thus you are no longer obliged to fulfil taxpayer's obligations.

The process becomes effective when RRA is satisfied that the taxpayer is not operating at a level that makes them liable to a particular tax. That is why it requires some steps to verify whether the business is no longer working or never even worked at all.

A taxpayer can access a deregistration form on www.rra.gov.rw.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.