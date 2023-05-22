Rwanda: RRA Introduces New Controls to Limit TIN Usage to Owner

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has informed all taxpayers that effective Monday May 22, 2023, new controls will be in place to limit TIN usage strictly to the TIN owner.

RRA said the move is in the pursuit of protecting the usage of business tax identification number (TIN) while purchasing goods/products.

"Whenever a vendor purchasing goods and products for reselling is requested for a code, he/she dials *800# and follows the prompts on his/her mobile telephone registered to their TIN," RRA announced.

It explained that the code generated must be entered into the EBM system by the wholesaler to issue a receipt.

"Taxpayers who have not updated their EBM system are urged to visit their nearest RRA office to avoid challenges that might be caused by an un-updated system," reads the announcement.

For more information, the announcement signed by Pascal Ruganintwali Bizimana, the Commissioner General, businesses are urged to contact toll number 3004.

Meanwhile aRRA recently explained what you need to do for TIN deregistration.

TIN Deregistration is important because it informs Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) that you have closed your business and thus you are no longer obliged to fulfil taxpayer's obligations.

The process becomes effective when RRA is satisfied that the taxpayer is not operating at a level that makes them liable to a particular tax. That is why it requires some steps to verify whether the business is no longer working or never even worked at all.

A taxpayer can access a deregistration form on www.rra.gov.rw.