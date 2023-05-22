Tanzania: Isles Govt, NGOs Vow to Enhance Collaboration

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Government has re-emphasized strengthening collaboration with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) because they play a vital role in achieving development goals.

"We have to work closely with CSOs and NGOs in the country because their contribution is important in achieving development goals including workable economic reforms," President Hussein Mwinyi said in his speech read at the opening of the two-Day annual meeting for the members of Zanzibar NGOs Forum (ZANGOF) held here.

Dr Mwinyi's speech was read on his behalf by Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis, Zanzibar Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, who highlighted that the contributions of NGOs and CSOs led to changes and reforms enabling people to understand their rights and access to various social services, including the education, health, and safe water.

Mr Khamis informed the audience at the forum that when the private organizations carry out their duties effectively, while being transparent they help the government make changes in laws and regulations for better running of the government to serve people.

"We need to see good results from our work in serving people. Conflicts with the government no longer have a place because of the existing good laws and policies that allow CSOs and NGOs to operate without fear," he said.

The Registrar of Non-Governmental Organizations Mr Ahmed Khalid Abdalla commended the organizations for good work, asking them to expand their work to rural and village areas so that challenges facing people can be addressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We ask the CSOs and NGOs to strengthen collaboration among them and the government so that all projects and programs planned can successfully be implemented, to benefit people in both Unguja and Pemba Islands," Mr Abdalla said.

Earlier, Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis and his team had the opportunity to visit the exhibition booths of CSOs at the Hotel, where organizations, including those engaged in agricultural development and research display their work.

He asked the organizations to fully participate in this year's Nane-Nane farmers Day to held in Chamanangwe Pemba, in August followed by World Food Day in October this year, the only time to engage with other stakeholders in their agriculture and livestock sector to participate fully in the fairs of the eighth day and the World Food Day, to increase awareness about food security.