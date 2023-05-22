Tanzania: Report Reveals How Climate Change Denies Children Right to Education

THE Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has launched a report on climate change effects, among others, it shows that children were denied the right to education due to people's migration.

LHRC Executive Director Anna Henga stated: "As it is well known in Tanzania, we are implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were adopted in 2015, the goals reflect a global consensus to address the most critical problems that humans face."

While launching the report she said people migration as a result of climate change has led to depriving children of their basic educational rights.

The report focused on regions of the Coast, Dodoma, Manyara, Mwanza, Mbeya, Morogoro and Dar es Salaam.

She said people have continued to migrate from their native areas due to lack of food, clean and safe water.

Ms Henga said special groups such as women and children are highly affected and it has also forced parents to abandon their families due to the changes.

"We call on governments, institutions and communities to find ways to protect the environment and tackle climate change for the welfare of the current and future generations," he said.

There are some rights that are affected by climate change, including the right to food and the right to health.

Others are the right to education, the right to access to clean and safe water, the right to a fair environment, the right to privacy and family and the right to education.

Economic rights and cultural changes have also been affected by these changes.

For the economic side she mentioned the areas affected are agriculture, farming and fishing sectors and citizens' lack of access to agricultural and fishing products as well as the presence of various diseases affecting livestock.