Tanzania: Road Safety Infrastructure to Save Children in Three Schools

Tanga — TANGA Region has commenced the construction of a road safety infrastructure that will benefit over 5,600 pupils of three primary schools in Duga Ward.

The project will benefit Majengo, Shaaban Robert, and Mabawa schools, as well as all other road users at Majengo B, Duga Ward.

Tanga City Mayor Abdulrahaman Shiloo officiated the launching over the weekend.

Amend, a global organisation dedicated to saving children's lives by improving road safety, is implementing the project through its School Area Road Safety Assessment and Improvement (SARSAI) programme.

Mayor Shiloo commended Amend for being a key player in the development of the city by creating an environment that is friendlier to children.

"They are assisting in a very important issue by supplementing efforts in critical forgotten areas, our children's safety," he said.

He railed against the practice of two or more children riding on one bike, saying that parents should avoid becoming the source of their children's misery.

"Let us consider it for the sake of our children's safety. We are not prepared to create a nation of amputees," he said.

Tanga Regional Traffic Officer (RTO) Willy Mwamasika, warned that traffic police officers will not be lenient on those who break traffic rules and endanger the lives of other people, especially children.

"It's imperative that drivers understand the importance of following traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The authorities will not hesitate to take strict action against those who disregard the law," he warned.

The work, which includes the installation of sidewalks and a Zebra crossing, is part of the organisation's efforts to change the roads on which children travel and create safer environments for them, according to the Amend Road Safety Coordinator, Ramadhani Nyanza.

The Botnar Foundation is financing the construction of the new structure, expected to cost roughly 90m/. This will be the fifth infrastructure of its kind, and it represents a significant investment in the future, Nyanza said.

He added that the new infrastructure is intended to create a safer environment for school children to commute, and improve the overall safety of the surrounding area.

Nyanza disclosed that road safety infrastructure is currently under construction through the SARSAI programme. The goal of this initiative is to enhance the safety of school zones with high rates of student injuries.