Rwanda: AS Kigali Women Retain Peace Cup Title

21 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

AS Kigali women football club were crowned Peace Cup champions for the third time in a row after a hard-fought 3-2 penalty shoot-outs victory over Rayon Sports WFC in a tightly-contested final held at Muhanga Stadium on Sunday.

It was a final between the 2022/23 women's top flight league champions and women's second division champions battling for supremacy at the annual Peace Cup tournament.

Rayon skipper Alice Andersen Uwase opened the scoring in the 29th minute before AS Kigali equalized in the 32nd minute through Diane Nyiranshimiyimana.

They had to play the added 30 minutes of extra-time after neither managed to score the winner.

The 30 minutes also ended with the same score only to go into the penalty shout-outs after 120 minutes.

AS Kigali went on to win 3-2 on penalty shout-outs to clinch their third consecutive Peace Cup title since its inaugural in 2019.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side may already have a ticket to represent Rwanda at next season's CAF women champions league, but they have got a new rival to the Women's topflight league in Rayon Sports who will play their first women topflight league just after one season in the second division league which they eventually won.

