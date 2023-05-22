Tanzania: Samia Complex Construction in Offing

Dodoma — DODOMA City is in the next few months expected to increase its buzzing pace, thanks to the much awaited Samia Complex Project.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed at a well attended event for the inauguration of the new State House in Dodoma that after completion of her new offices in Dodoma, the government was going for yet another project.

The project, she revealed, is none other than the much awaited Samia Complex. According to the Head of State, the complex will be one of its own which will include a large conference hall with a capacity to accommodate between 2,000 and 3,000 persons.

According to Dr Samia, at the complex, the government will also construct residential houses for Very Important Persons (VIPs), who can stay at the area and remain comfortable, especially the neighbouring East African Community (EAC) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

The president said that the drawings had already been completed, insisting that construction works would start any time soon.

Other facilities at the Samia Complex according to her include a large Zanzibar lounge, which apart from other things will help the country to market Zanzibar's tourist destinations.

"We expect also to construct the East Africa lounge and a ground for golf expected to attract many persons," said Dr Samia.

The Samia Complex, she added, is expected to include an air strip where persons can land and leave at will.

Furthermore, there will be a sports ground and a special place where visitors and locals will be getting a history of prominent leaders in the country and the continent at large.