Uganda: Marvin Kibirige Wins This Year's Captain's Bell Professionals Golf Tourney

21 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Marvin Kibirige has emerged the champion of this year's Captain's Bell professional tournament after shooting an impressive six-under 138 over 36 holes.

The 21 year old from Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club had in the opening round equaled Uganda Golf Course' par-72 course record of 63 after he shot 9 under par.

On Saturday, Kibirige was crowned winner as he walked home with shs2.5 million, the biggest share of the shs10 million offered by sponsors Absa Bank Uganda for professionals.

Abraham Ainamani came second with a score of 2 under par 70 with 142 strokes whereas Adolf Muhumuza with a level score of 145 as David Kamulindwa came third and fourth respectively while Silver Opio, was fifth with 3 over par 146 and last year's winner, Deo Akope came sixth with 147 .

Richard Baguma, Philip Kasozi and Vincent Byamukama came seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

Also among the notable winners was Next Media CEO, Kin Kariisa who impressed in division one, scoring an incredible 71 in the second runners up position in the men's category.

Absa bank Uganda injected shs133 million in this year's edition of the Captain's Bell Tournament.

Other winners

Nearest to the pin (ladies) -Annette Kiconco

Nearest to the pin(men)- David Mureithi

Longest drive(ladies)- Caroline Namutebi

Longest driver( men)- Tarzan Lubega

Guest winner(ladies)- Lilian Koowe

Senior ladies winner- Jennifer Opio

Seniors men's runner up- Sam Byagagaire

Seniors men's winner- Jackson Karyarugookya

Ladies group B 2nd runners up- Peace Muyege.

Men's group A winner- Charles Mubiru

Overall winner(Ladies)- Anne Abeja

Overall winner(men) -Vincent Katutsi

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.