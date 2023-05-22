Africa: Al Ahly Beat Esperance to Qualify for Fourth Consecutive TotalEnergies CAF Cl Final

19 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Record champions Al Ahly have qualified for their fourth consecutive TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final after edging out Tunisia's Esperance 1-0 in Cairo on Friday night, to qualify 4-0 on aggregate.

Hussein Elshahat scored the solitary goal for the Egyptian Red Devils in the first half to secure the home victory and progress to their sixth final in seven seasons.

After a conservative start, Ahly broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, and it was the South African wizard Percy Tao who was the chief orchestrator again.

After his brace in the first leg, Tau turned provider this time round, sending Elshahat through on goal with a brilliant defense splitting pass, the latter clipping the ball over the advancing keeper.

Esperance had a chance to respond three minutes on the turn, needing five goals now to turn the tide in their favour. However, Mohamed Ali Ben Hamouda saw his effort on the half volley deflected for a corner.

In the second half, Ahly continued with their conservative approach, choosing to keep possession and frustrating Esperance who were in desperate need of a goal.

The Tunisians almost got the leveler in the 71st minute off a counter attack. Ben Hamouda was away on his wheels on the right, capitalizing on the space left by right back Mohamed Hany who had been upfield in attack.

He sliced in a low cross into the area, but Moataz Zaddem blazed his effort over.

In the final minutes of the game, Ahly had some chances to burry off the game. Substitute Ahmed Abdelkader came to the end of a beautiful passage of play by the hosts but couldn't keep his final shot at goal low.

Mahmoud Kahraba also had a late chance, but his shot was well saved by the keeper.

The Red Devils will now await the winner between holders Wydad Athletic Club and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns who play on Saturday in Pretoria. They faced Wydad last season, losing 2-0 to relinquish their title.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.