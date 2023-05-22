Somalia: Somali President Meets Saudi Crown Prince On Sidelines of Jeddah Summit

Jeddah — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh has held a fruitful meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah city on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between their countries, as well as a number of issues of common concern.

H.E. President Hassan Sheikh met with H.H. Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah, KSA. The two leaders discussed ways and mean to further enhance the close cooperation and bilateral relations between Somalia and Saudi Arabia," said Villa Somalia.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has hosted the conference, taking the rotating presidency from Algeria.

The President of Somalia also held similar talks with some of the Arab leaders who participated in the meeting, including the Iraqi Prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Their discussions centred around further enhancing security, political, economic and diplomatic relations between Somalia and Iraq and working closely together on combating international terrorism.