Namibia: Matyayi Studies City's Offer

The long wait for a substantive CEO at the country's biggest municipality, the City of Windhoek, could be over, as Moses Matyayi, the runner-up in the protracted recruitment process for the position, finally received the offer from the council last Monday.

Matyayi, who confirmed being contacted for the offer, said it is under consideration and he will respond before tomorrow's deadline.

"I have received the offer. It is under consideration and they gave me seven working days to respond. I will respond before the deadline. Other than that I have to respect the terms of the contract as it is confidential and will not comment further," he explained.

Matyayi, who heads the Otjiwarongo municipality, is expected to earn a monthly remuneration package of a little under N$300 000 when he assumes duty as the new City of Windhoek CEO, details into one of the country's most lucrative employment contracts show.

According to impeccable city sources, he will earn at least N$3.3 million annually, making him one of the highest public executives in the land.

The package is inclusive of various perks, including attractive vehicle and housing allowances.

Matyayi opts to be secretive on the offer but the excitement observed in the conversation with New Era shows that he is warming up for the hot seat in the city.

The city's spokesperson Harold Akwenye told New Era that the city has already sent the offer to the recommended candidate and is awaiting his response.

"We have sent the offer to the candidate already. We are just waiting for him to respond and pronounce himself of the offer," he explained.

The city has been without a substantive CEO since November 2020 after Robert Kahimise resigned to join Cenored.

The position was advertised, and five candidates were shortlisted for the interviews to present their short- and long-term strategic plans publicly, the first time that city executive candidates were interviewed on a public platform.

The public interviews were followed by a psychometric test. The five shortlisted candidates included NamWater executive Eino Mvula, deputy executive director for administration in the Ministry of Works Joyce Mukubi, researcher and entrepreneur Charmill Zamuee, Roads Authority CEO Conrad Lutombi and Moses Matyayi, who is the CEO of the Otjiwarongo municipality.

According to the minutes of the interviews conducted by the City of Windhoek, Lutombi scored 80%, followed by Matyayi with 74% and Mvula with 71% in the interviews and psychometric tests.

It was recommended that Lutombi be offered the job - and should he reject it, the position should be offered to Matyayi.