Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha of Thailand, President Marcelo Robelo de Sousa of Portugal as well as King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their countries' readiness to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.