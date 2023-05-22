Namibia: Covid-19 Upsurge Worries Geingob

President Hage Geingob has expressed concern over the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Geingob said it is worrisome, especially when the country's economy is still recovering from Covid's devastation. He made the comments last week at Statehouse when the head of mission from Switzerland, Nicholas Bruhl, bid farewell, following the end of his diplomatic tour of duty.

He was based in Pretoria, South Africa, and was accredited to Namibia.

"Our economy is recovering well, but now it is concerning when you read that the Covid-19 cases are picking up. Maybe it is because of the cold weather but it is concerning," he explained.

President said he has seen cases picking up through the Covid-19 update shared last week.

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday reported the latest statistics that indicated that the country has recorded 34 new cases, linked to the novel coronavirus, six reinfections and 33 new recoveries.

Shangula cautioned the public that Covid-19 is still within communities and cases have now drastically increased by 94%, compared to the previous week.

"The number of tests increased by 94%, compared to the previous week (24-30 April 2023), whereby 152 tests were conducted. The number of cases recorded this week increased by 37.9%, compared to that of the previous week," the minister said in a press statement.

The latest figures show the 34 new infections include two healthcare workers and a student.

The age ranges from five months to 81 years old. Meanwhile, the total number of people vaccinated stands at 510 135.

By 7 May 2023, a total of 557 186 people, aged 18 years and older, have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 37.8% of the target population (1 471 973).

"A total of 217 652 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 276 183 adults have received two doses of other vaccine types. Hence, 493 835 adults have completed their vaccination, translating to 33.5% of the target population. A total of 128 individuals have received component one of the Sputnik V vaccines and 76 have received component two of the same vaccine. Hence, a total of 204 doses of Sputnik V were administered. This is included in the grand totals above," said Shangula.

The minister said, of the confirmed cases, two people are hospitalised, and none of them are in the intensive care unit.

"The situation in Khomas calls for more vigilance," Shangula said.

Namibia lifted all Covid-19-related restrictions as of July 2022 after two years of a prolonged battle against the pandemic that left over 4 060 dead.

On 5 May 2023, the World Health Organisation director general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, confirmed that Covid-19 will no longer be categorised as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

PHEICs are declared when an emergency is serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected with implications beyond the affected state's national border.

Namibia declared a Covid-19 state of emergency in March of 2020.