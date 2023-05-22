Uganda Baati , NFA Replant 10 Hectares of Trees in Mubuku Forest Reserve

Uganda Baati has partnered with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to replant 10 hectares of forest ground in Mubuku Central Forest Reserve in a bid to combat the adverse effects of tree loss in the country.

Speaking during the function, Busongola North MP, Kitywana Sowedi emphasized the need to replenish the environment but also protect it.

"It is our job to protect the environment, and through them district environment office, we shall continue to sensitize and create awareness on environmental conservation within the communities. We need to protect the environment and boost our economy. Today we are undertaking a restoration exercise, which denotes that the environment has been destroyed by human activity, and this is what we must avoid in the future," Kitywana said.

The CEO of Uganda Baati, George Arodi highlighted the importance of such partnerships to help restore Uganda's forest cover.

He mentioned that under the partnership with NFA, Uganda Baati has made a direct contribution of shs104 million to cover the four districts in the Central, West, East, and Northern Uganda regions.

The initiative in Mubuku Forest, covering 10 hectares, is the second intervention after a similar exercise was undertaken in Kayunga last year.

"We face numerous environmental challenges. Climate change continues to escalate, biodiversity is threatened, and our cities grapple with pollution. Our responsibility as responsible corporate citizens is to take action and make a tangible difference in the lives of the communities we serve. I call upon other corporates to augment the effort of the Government of Uganda's forest restoration initiatives," Arodi said.

"Other than health, education and shelter, environment is key among the four pillars in the Safal Group and Uganda Baati corporate social investment agenda which focuses on giving back to the communities where we operate in sustainable solutions to safeguard and conserve the environment for our future generations through initiatives such as this. This broadly contributes to Sustainable Development Goals, mainly SDG 13 (climate change) and SDG 17."

Arodi emphasized that such initiatives should not be a one-day event but must have sustainability programs after the planting exercise.

"Let us take care of the trees, mitigate the encroachment risks, and be proactive to ensure the trees planted survive any unprecedented conditions. As the weather can be unpredictable, we must ensure maintenance beyond this milestone today." he remarked.

Arodi underscored the need for concerted efforts to increase forest cover to forestall the negative effects of climate change and guarantee food security.

"The fast-growing population in Uganda will continue to put pressure on the environment due to the increased need for farmland.It is important that the local community partake in the conservation initiative for the sustainability of the reforestation exercise."

Tom Rukundo the NFA Director of Natural Forests, expressed his gratitude to Uganda Baati and

Safal Group for their continuous support towards replanting Central Forest Reserves in Uganda.

He said that NFA would ensure proper maintenance of the trees even after the partnership.

"It is our mandate as NFA to sustain, maintain, and develop the central reserves, and we are fully committed to offering technical support in restoring Mubuku Central Forest Reserve. Due to

climate change, NFA is revising the management plans to match the current climate needs, and we shall continue to restore parts of Mubuku with long-lasting indigenous tree species," Rukundo said.

According to the NFA statistics, in 1990, the forest cover was at 53% by 1990, it had reduced to

24%; and to 12% in 2017, citing that Uganda has lost over 2.4 million hectares of forest cover.

Mubuku Forest Reserve becomes the second of the four Central Forest Reserves to be replanted under NFA's four-year partnership with Uganda Baati Limited.

The initial 10 hectares were planted in Bajjo Central Forest Reserve, Kayunga District.

The other areas will be Namatale Central Forest Reserve in Sironko district and Lokiragado Central Forest Reserve in Arua district.