Ethiopia, Colombia to Strengthen Relations, Explore Collaboration Opportunities - PM Abiy

18 May 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — :- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia and Colombia will work to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for collaboration in various areas.

The Prime Minister has held discussion with Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez today.

"Pleased to welcome to Ethiopia Francia Márquez, Vice President of Colombia," Abiy said, adding that "Our two countries will work to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for collaboration in various areas."

It was learned that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen and Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Addis Ababa yesterday to work together in scaling up cooperation in various areas.

