Tunisia: Weightlifting WFA African Championships 2023 - Tunisia Bags 42 Medals, Including 10 Gold

18 May 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's weightlifting team bagged 42 medals (10 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze), at the end of day 3 of the Weightlifting WFA African Championships 2023, hosted May 11-20 in Tunis.

The Tunisian wrestlers won 17 new medals on the 3rd day, including 5 gold in the junior categories (girls and boys), in addition to the African title for girls.

The female wrestlers snatched 9 medals, including 3 gold, by Abir Zarrouki (50 kg), Khadija Jelassi (65 kg) and Ranim Saidi (76 kg).

The silver went to Cheima Nasri (53 kg), Wassida Chridi (57), Eya Aichaoui (68 kg) and Nesrine Chouarfi (72 kg).

Nour El Houda Rouafi (55 kg) and Chahd Jaljli (62 kg) got the bronze.

In the general ranking, Tunisia was crowned in the junior girls category with 197 points, ahead of Egypt (172 points) and Algeria (112).

In Greco-Roman wrestling, the Tunisian juniors won 8 medals (2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze), ranking third with 179 points behind Egypt (230 points) and Algeria (180 points).

