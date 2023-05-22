Malawi Upbeat of Clinching IMF's Credit Facility As Team Meets Chakwera

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Saturday met the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission which is in the country as government officials are upbeat of clinching the extended credit facility (ECF) this year.

IMF officials say the team is in the country to conduct the first review of Malawi's candidacy for the ECF.

Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda said the team briefed the President on the success of the first review and that the second and final review will be conducted in June before the results are presented to the IMF Board for its consideration.

According to Kasunda, the President is optimistic that Malawi will clinch the ECF deal this year.

IMF Resident Representative Farai Gwenhamo said the team led by mission Chief Mika Saito is in the country from May 16 - 22 to hold more discussions with government on the ECF.