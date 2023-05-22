Namibia: 'Various Factors' Caused Impalila Aircraft Accident

The Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations listed a multitude of factors which played a role in the aircraft crash on Impalila Island, Zambezi region on 30 August 2022, claiming the lives of the pilot and her four passengers.

The pilot was Nicole Mienie, a 21-year-old South African, who was flying a family of four German nationals from Impalila Island to the Eros airport in Windhoek via Rundu.

Soon after take-off, the aircraft crashed on the banks of the Zambezi River, and all on board died in the incident. The final accident report made available on 11 May 2023 reads: "After take-off, the pilot made an early left turn. The aircraft inclined sharply, and veered off to the left. Thereafter, it rolled further to the left. The left wing was pointing 90 degrees downwards, and clipped a tree next to the river. Thereafter, the aircraft crashed into the river, where the right wing impacted the water first, followed by the nose section of the aircraft. The impact caused the engine and propeller to break free from the fuselage. The aircraft came to a stop in an upright position facing south, with the tail section protruding out of the water".

It was concluded that the aircraft (Cessna Centurion C210 V5 LMK) made an early left turn abeam the threshold, resulting in the aircraft stalling and crashing shortly thereafter.

Contributing factors were listed as "early aircraft left turn manoeuvre; aircraft was over the weight limit; and aircraft's retracting flaps were below the recommended flaps' retraction speed".

The investigation, conducted by aviation experts, focused on the pilot, aircraft and the weather conditions at the time.

Mienie had a valid commercial pilot licence. According to the logbook, she flew a total of 310.2 hours, of which 82.1 hours were on the aircraft type at the time of the accident. In terms of the aircraft, investigations revealed that the Cessna Centurion C210 V5 LMK was airworthy without any defect reported prior to the accident. The maintenance records also indicated that the aircraft was certified, equipped and maintained in accordance with existing regulations and approved procedures.

"After all the necessary engine tests were done, it was concluded that the engine performed as per the design specifications before the crash. It is, therefore, concluded that the engine was not a contributing factor to the accident."

The report further revealed that the weather at the time of the accident was good with clear visibility, and all other parameters in relation to the safe conduct of the flight were within the limits. Thus, the weather was not a contributing factor.

Although the pilot offloaded two big bags before take-off, it seems the aircraft was still over the recommended weight limit. In addition, the weight and balance for the flight that was done by the operator on 29 August 2022 were found to have some inaccurate data such as the fuel quantity, weight of the pilot and passengers, and the weight of the luggage.