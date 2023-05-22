Malawi: Ministry of Health Upbeat to Surpass 9 Million Children in Vaccination Campaign

22 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Officials from Ministry of Health are upbeat they will surpass the nine million children target for the integrated mass immunisation campaign against typhoid, Polio, measles and rubella.

The Campaign which started on Monday is targeting children of various ages from day old to 14 years.

Malawi in collaboration with other partners such as the World health organisation and PATH, GAVI, Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF launched a 7-day integrated immunisation campaign against polio, measles, typhoid and rubella.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe said the target is to reach not less than nine million children nationwide by the end of the campaign on Sunday.

Chikumbe said children who will miss the current exercise due to various reasons, will be reached during a mop up campaign.

The mop up exercise is expected to start after evaluation of the initial campaign.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.