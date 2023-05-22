Zimbabwe: Fourteen-Year-Old Boy Part of Suspected Kwekwe Gang Which Murdered Former Educationist

A FOURTEEN-year-old boy is alleged to have been part of a five-member gang that allegedly murdered a former Kwekwe-based educationist and a yet-to-be-identified woman.

The boy who cannot be named as he is still a minor and the other four suspects have been arrested for the murder of 64-year-old Lovemore Marume.

The other suspects are Philip Musekiwa (17), Sean Nyamapfeka (24), Silence Vhumayi (35), Jonas Lameck (28), and Peace Mapfumo (28 all from Kwekwe.

The murder suspects were arrested after being found in possession of an assortment of dangerous weapons and they are currently in police custody and assisting police with investigations.

According to Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the motive of the murder is yet to be established.

"Police (can) confirm receiving reports of two cases of murder where a 64-year-old man and an unknown female were found dead along Ruvimbo Road, Mbizo Kwekwe. The bodies were discovered on the 16th of May 2p23 at around 2020 hours by passers-by," said Mahoko.

The first to be discovered according to Mahoko was the body of a female adult lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.

A few metres away the body of Marume was also discovered with multiple stab wounds and a police report was made at Mbizo Police Station.

Following investigations, the police dragnet led to the arrest of the five on Saturday.