Namibia: Increasing Ongwediva Councillors' Allowances Not a Priority

Allowances for councillors at the Ongwediva local authority have remained unchanged for the 2023/2024 financial year. This is as the town's service tariffs have also remained unchanged.

Explaining the decision, Ongwediva mayor Taarah Shalyefu, during a budget statement on the financial year, indicated the councillor's allowances were kept unchanged, as increasing these were not a priority for the town.

"We are trying to prioritise important things - and unfortunately, there are not enough resources. We had to cut on so many projects due to a lack of resources," said Shalyefu.

The mayor added that the unchanged allowances will provide his office with enough fiscal room to focus on bigger and more important projects.

He emphasised that more pressing capital projects would have been compromised if the town's management opted to increase councillors' allowances.

"Council, however, reserves its right and obligations to increase the water tariff should NamWater announce an increase in bulk water to its consumers at a loss, which may be detrimental to the sustainable development of the town. Land tariffs also remain unchanged. They remain as they are," said Shalyefu.

Moreover, the mayor expressed disappointment towards the lack of effort and lack of time management by contractors once they secure lucrative tenders.

"We are working under a very difficult situation because most of the projects given to contractors are not finished on time. Contractors do not finish the given projects. If contractors are signing for these tenders, then they should finish the given projects so the community can benefit from these projects," Shalyefu demanded.