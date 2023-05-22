Kenya: KCB 'Heal' From Kenya Cup, Enterprise Cup Heartache With Win at Great Rift 10-Aside

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby team captain Martin Owila says they have put behind their Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup heartbreaks and are instead focused on winning more trophies this year.

The bankers have suffered a couple of disappointing outcomes in cup finals, beginning with their 19-9 loss to Kabras Sugar in March's Kenya Cup showdown in Kakamega before enduring a 30-27 heartache against the sugar millers in their Enterprise Cup final in April.

Nonetheless, Owila insists the two losses should not be misconstrued to mean that the 'lions' have lost their predatory instincts.

"I think we have performed well. Many are judging us by our Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup (performances) but every tournament counts. For us, we are pleased to be here (Great Rift Rugby 10-aside tournament) and to participate. Winning this tournament is great for us," Owila said.

The bankers achieved consolation over the weekend when they beat Nakuru RFC 24-10 to win the Great Rift 10-aside Tournament at the Nakuru Athletic Club over the weekend.

Their first trophy this year notwithstanding, Owila said the triumph was anything but a walk in the park for the record Kenya Cup champions.

"It was a very tough match...if you saw our semi-final match, we scored at the last minute. Nakuru really gave us a run for our money and I think that is what a final should be. Being at home and making it to the finals is one of the best things you can ever do," he said.

The skipper applauded the organisers of the tournament for playing their part in developing the game.

"Great Rift has always been good...being a player in this tournament has been a good run for me, especially being the 30th anniversary. We really applaud them for having a great tournament amidst the many clubs and teams that have not been able to make it. It was a really great tournament," he said.

Speaking at the same time, coach Andrew Amonde said the win gives them the momentum required for the National Sevens Circuit.

"It is quite unbelievable and a wonderful feeling to win today. We came to win the competition and everyone in the team has played their part. We are happy for the win; we will celebrate for now before we start preparations for the National Sevens Circuit which is just around the corner," the former international said.

The bankers' next focus will be the National Sevens Circuit, which commence on June 24 in Eldoret.