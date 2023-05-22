Kenyatta Arrives for Jubilee Party's National Delegates Convention Amidst Tight Security

Nairobi — Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at Ngong Racecourse to lead the Jubilee Party's National Delegates Convention (NDC) aimed at gaining control of the party from the Kanini Kega-led rival faction.

The Conference comes as a faction led by the former President is putting up a spirited campaign to kick out renegade party members.

A section of Jubilee Party members under the Kega-led faction have dismissed the planned Conference saying it remains illegal until the wrangles with the party are resolved.

The Jubilee party has been embroiled in leadership wrangles after the Kega led faction made leadership changes which saw Kenyatta ousted as party leader.

Nominated Senator Sabina Chege was nominated as the party leader in an acting capacity while Kega replaced Jeremiah Kioni as Secretary General.

Bomas of Kenya, Kenyatta's preferred venue, was reported to be unavailable due to what its management termed as scheduled routine maintenance.

"Notice is hereby given that the venue of the Jubilee NDC has been moved to Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi," Kenyatta who unsuccessfully backed opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him announced in a notice dated May 20.

"All other details remain as per the notice published on April 29, 2023."

The last-minute change of venue despite initial defiance against a letter from Bomas of Kenya came amid a sustained onslaught by the party's lawmakers having since shifted allegiance to President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.