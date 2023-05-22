Kenya: We Will Stop Corruption at Lands Commission, President Ruto

22 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Lands to take over duties of valuation of land from the National Land Commission (NLC).

He said the move is meant to bring to an end the unfair and corrupt era of the Commission in land compensation.

He said it is improper for NLC to value land and compensate at the same time.

"We want to make sure that every Kenyan is compensated fairly," he said.

The President spoke during a prayer service at Isiolo Boys High School in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Governors Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Abdi Guyo (Isiolo) and a host of MPs and MCAs.

The President asked leaders to set aside their political differences and work together to confront the challenges facing Kenyans.

"We do not have the time to quarrel and discriminate against each other, it is time to serve the people," he said.

The President said the government is rolling out deliberate programmes and policies to create jobs for the youth and keep them away from drugs and other vices.

"We cannot be a drunk nation, we must be a working nation," he said.

Gachugua said the government will hold chiefs and police chiefs accountable for drug abuse in their regions. - Presidential Communication Service

