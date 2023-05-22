Kenya: Pastor Ezekiel's Church, School Allowed to Access Accounts as Court Declines to Extend Freeze Orders

Nairobi — Members of New Life church and Kilifi international school are now free to access their respective bank accounts after the High Court declined to extend the freeze order.

The accounts include those at Kenya commercial bank, equity, cooperatives bank and the Housing Finance Company (HFC).

The investigating officer chief inspector Martin Munene told the court that he has so far received documents from the bank and has no reason as to why the accounts should remain closed.

He urged the court through prosecuting counsel James Gachoka that the court should issue summons to Safaricom legal officer to come and show why he or she would not be held for contempt of court.

Pastor Ezekiel through his lawyers Danstan Omari, Samson Nyaberi and Shadrack Wambui took the opportunity to thank the investigative officer with manner he has conducted the case with speed and in compliance with court order issued on 5th May 2023.

The court ordered the matter be mentioned on May 30 to confirm the progress made by Safaricom in supplying Mpesa statements