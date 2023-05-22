Kenya: Pastor Ezekiel's Church, School Allowed to Access Accounts as Court Declines to Extend Freeze Orders

22 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Members of New Life church and Kilifi international school are now free to access their respective bank accounts after the High Court declined to extend the freeze order.

The accounts include those at Kenya commercial bank, equity, cooperatives bank and the Housing Finance Company (HFC).

The investigating officer chief inspector Martin Munene told the court that he has so far received documents from the bank and has no reason as to why the accounts should remain closed.

He urged the court through prosecuting counsel James Gachoka that the court should issue summons to Safaricom legal officer to come and show why he or she would not be held for contempt of court.

Pastor Ezekiel through his lawyers Danstan Omari, Samson Nyaberi and Shadrack Wambui took the opportunity to thank the investigative officer with manner he has conducted the case with speed and in compliance with court order issued on 5th May 2023.

The court ordered the matter be mentioned on May 30 to confirm the progress made by Safaricom in supplying Mpesa statements

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.