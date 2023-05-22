Kenya Bureau Of Standards MD Njiriani, 7 Others Charged With Stealing Sh20 Million Brown Sugar

22 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Kenya Bureau Of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Benard Njiraini and seven others have denied a criminal charge of stealing condemned brown sugar valued at Sh20 million.

The accused were arraigned before the Nairobi Milimani Chief Magistrate's court where they denied the offence and were released on a cash bail of Sh400,000 each plus one contact person.

The trial Magistrate Lucas Onyina gave them an alternative bond of Sh800,000 each and one surety of a similar amount.

The accused according to prosecution are said to have committed the offence between 9th December 2022 and 3rd May 2023.

The product was meant for use in distillation of industrial ethanol by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The MD were charged alongside Joseph Kiagu, Derrick Njeru, Peter Njoroge and Crispus Waithaka.

Other accused persons included Mohammed Hassan, Abdi Yusu and Pollyanne Njeri.

According to the prosecution the said product were discovered in godown in Makongeni area in Thika between 21st April 2023 and 3rd May 202.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on June 6 for purposes of pretrial conference.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.