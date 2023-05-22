Kenya Bureau Of Standards MD Njiriani, 7 Others Charged With Stealing Sh20 Million Brown Sugar

Nairobi — Kenya Bureau Of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Benard Njiraini and seven others have denied a criminal charge of stealing condemned brown sugar valued at Sh20 million.

The accused were arraigned before the Nairobi Milimani Chief Magistrate's court where they denied the offence and were released on a cash bail of Sh400,000 each plus one contact person.

The trial Magistrate Lucas Onyina gave them an alternative bond of Sh800,000 each and one surety of a similar amount.

The accused according to prosecution are said to have committed the offence between 9th December 2022 and 3rd May 2023.

The product was meant for use in distillation of industrial ethanol by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The MD were charged alongside Joseph Kiagu, Derrick Njeru, Peter Njoroge and Crispus Waithaka.

Other accused persons included Mohammed Hassan, Abdi Yusu and Pollyanne Njeri.

According to the prosecution the said product were discovered in godown in Makongeni area in Thika between 21st April 2023 and 3rd May 202.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on June 6 for purposes of pretrial conference.