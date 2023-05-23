Kenya/Djibouti: Harambee Stars to Face Pakistan, Djibouti in International Friendly Matches

Nairobi — National football team Harambee Stars is set to take part in a four-nation international football tournament in Mauritius during next month's FIFA international friendly window.

Stars are scheduled to play against the hosts, Pakistan and Djibouti in a round-robin mini-tournament. This comes just after Stars faced Iran in another friendly match during the last international window in March.

With Kenya uninvolved in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, this will be another opportunity for head coach Engin Firat to continue building his team ahead of the next competitive round of matches in November, the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"This tournament offers us diversity in the opponents we shall face, especially at a time when most African nations are engaged in AFCON Qualifiers. Playing three matches gives me an opportunity to give more players a chance to show what they can offer," Stars head coach Engin Firat said, speaking to footballkenya.org.

Stars are expected to start camp on June 5, when the league breaks to allow for the international window. He is expected to offer some new faces an opportunity to prove themselves at the national team.

Stars will start off the tournament with a duel against Djibouti on June 12, play Pakistan two days later and finish off the mini-tournament against hosts Mauritius on June 18.