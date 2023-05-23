South Africa: Ekurhuleni Warns Public of Rising Cholera Cases in Gauteng

The City of Ekurhuleni has urged residents to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand-hygiene as the country experiences an outbreak of Diarrhoeal disease and a rising number of confirmed cases of Cholera.

The Cholera outbreak in neighbouring Hammanskraal has claimed 12 lives and over 50 people are receiving medical care at Jubilee Hospital.

No cases have been reported in the City of Ekurhuleni.

"The City of Ekurhuleni's outbreak response teams are on high alert to respond to any cases of Cholera detected and to intensify health education to empower communities," said municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.

"It is also important for our people to note that our water remains clean and safe to use."

Diarrhoeal disease is a common and often highly infectious condition that affects the stomach and intestines.

It is a leading cause of child mortality and morbidity in the world and mostly spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food and drinking water sources.

Individuals generally become ill 12 - 48 hours after exposure. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

Meanwhile, the national Health Department has confirmed that the cumulative number of positive Cholera cases have increased to 22, following the detection of four more cases in Gauteng and seven cases in Vredefort and Parys in the Free State.

"Members of the public are urged to avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection.

"Never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected first," said the city.

It added that the National Department of Health will keep the country informed in as far as the Cholera outbreak is concerned.