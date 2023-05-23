South Africa: Anger Boils Over At Cholera Outbreak

Tempers have reached boiling point in Hammanskraal, located north of Tshwane, as residents blame local government for the tragic deaths of 15 individuals due to a cholera outbreak in the township.

Frustrated residents flocked to Jubilee Hospital, where politicians have been arriving in large numbers since the epidemic emerged.

While some politicians managed to gain access to the hospital to assess the situation, the City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, bore the brunt of the residents' anger.

Brink and his entourage were barred from entering the hospital premises, with residents expressing their dissatisfaction with the mayor's delayed response to the crisis.

"Was the DA-led City of Tshwane waiting for people to die before taking action? Will his visit bring back those who died?" voiced Matthew Lesabane, one of the aggrieved residents.

Lesabane demanded that the mayor return to his duties and focus on addressing the dire consequences of his alleged incompetence, suggesting that Brink should be calculating compensation for the victims rather than engaging in a media-driven public appearance.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane issued a warning to residents, urging them to refrain from consuming tap water.

Selby Bokaba, the spokesperson for the City, announced that the Environmental Health Practitioners team would conduct tests on water samples drawn from all fire hydrants and inspect the cleanliness of water tankers providing water to the affected communities in the Hammanskraal supply area.

"This process will be carried out throughout the week," Bokaba emphasised.

These measures were implemented following the declaration of a cholera outbreak by the Gauteng MEC for Health on Sunday.

Initially, the water sampling was intended solely for the Rooiwal hydrant, but a decision was made to expand the testing to include all hydrants and water tankers supplying both formal and informal areas in and around Hammanskraal.

Furthermore, the Temba Waste-water Treatment Plant will undergo thorough testing to ensure the safety of the water supply.

During this critical time, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, and Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko visited Jubilee Hospital.

Mahlobo announced the establishment of a command centre to tackle the cholera outbreak, emphasising the team's mission to contain the spread of the disease within Tshwane and prevent its escalation to other parts of South Africa.