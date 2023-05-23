South Africa: Behind UCT Council Chair Babalwa Ngonyama's Resignation

22 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

UCT Council Chair Babalwa Ngonyama announced in an email on Monday that she is resigning from her role, citing her concerns about a panel tasked by the council with investigating governance issues at the university. The panel's conclusion was that Ngonyama had to leave as soon as possible.

After "thoughtful consideration and deep and thorough reflection", University of Cape Town Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama announced in an email -- sent out first thing on Monday -- that she would be stepping down from her position at the helm of the university's governing body.

This follows months of instability at UCT, in the wake of allegations brought to the Senate and reported on by Daily Maverick in October 2022 regarding possible malfeasance by Ngonyama and former vice-chancellor (VC) Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Ngonyama and Phakeng, who have since fallen out, were accused of colluding to hasten the exit from UCT of former executive Lis Lange, as well as restricting information to the university Senate and Council that could have harmed Phakeng's chances of receiving a second term as VC.

Phakeng has since resigned -- although she effectively jumped before she was pushed. Now Ngonyama has recorded a similar departure.

Ngonyama's claims: UCT panel unlawful and unfair

An independent panel was decided on by the UCT Council in October 2022, to test primarily the claims made against Ngonyama and Phakeng and the relationships within the UCT executive.

After Phakeng resigned in late February 2023, the panel's terms of reference were...

