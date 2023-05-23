South Africa: What You Need to Know About Cholera and the Spread of Infectious Sicknesses After Diarrhoeal Disease Outbreak in Hammanskraal

analysis

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is investigating the source of a 'diarrhoeal disease' outbreak in the City of Tshwane's Region 2, which includes Hammanskraal. Below is an explainer on cholera, diphtheria, gastro and diarrhoeal disease, and mumps.

What is cholera?

Cholera is a diarrhoeal disease caused by a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The bacterial disease is usually spread through contaminated water and can cause severe acute diarrhoea and dehydration. On Sunday, the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed a cholera outbreak in the rural town of Hammanskraal near Tshwane.

Signs and symptoms of cholera

It takes between 12 hours and five days for a person to show symptoms after ingesting contaminated food or water, according to the NICD.

Symptoms of cholera infection are not easily identified, but include acute watery diarrhoea, vomiting, a sudden onset of illness and dehydration.

How cholera is spread

Water contaminated with human faeces is the most common means of cholera transmission, either directly (through drinking contaminated water) or indirectly (through eating contaminated food). Water can be contaminated at its source or during storage.

Food can become contaminated when it comes into contact with contaminated water. Vegetables that have been fertilised with human excreta (night soil) or "freshened" with contaminated water also become contaminated. Fish (particularly shellfish) sourced from contaminated water and eaten raw, or insufficiently cooked, may also cause infection.

Soiled hands can...