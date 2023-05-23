South Africa: Cholera Death Toll in Hammanskraal Rises to 15 As Probe Yet to Find Source of Contaminated Water

22 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal has claimed 15 lives and 34 others have been admitted to the Jubilee District Hospital, where a command centre has been activated.

'The Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment [Works], the frequent change of mayors in the City of Tshwane and 'defaults' on agreements are at the epicentre of the Hammanskraal water issues," said the deputy minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, David Mahlobo, at a media briefing at Hammanskraal's Jubilee District Hospital on Monday.

Mahlobo's words follow a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, which has claimed 15 lives to date and has been linked to the consumption of contaminated water.

Hammanskraal's water is supplied by the City of Tshwane, Magalies Water, Rand Water and the Temba Water purification plant. So far, according to Themba Fosi, the Tshwane MMC for utilities and operations, Magalies Water, Rand Water and the Temba Water purification plant have been found to be free of any traces of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

Investigations continue to track where the cholera outbreak originated.

The government has also established a command centre -- a collaboration between the departments of Water and Sanitation, Health, Social Development, the City of Tshwane and others -- to coordinate efforts.

"The multidisciplinary teams are established at the technical level. We will have a stream dealing with issues of health... scanning and mobility so that this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.