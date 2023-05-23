Rwanda: Chris Eazy Lights Up Halftime Show of the Fourth Game of BAL Playoffs

The half time shows of the ongoing BAL finals taking place at the BK Arena is proof that basketball is more than a game, seeing how it is providing opportunities, both on and off, the court that are benefiting the creative sector.

Different Rwandan creatives are getting a platform to showcase their talents during the BAL finals that kicked off on May 20, and runs until May 27, in Kigali.

Among them is Rwanda's hitmaker Chris Easy who staged during the halftime show of the semi quarter game of BAL between Petro De Luanda and Abidjan Basket C.

Chris Eazy's performance at the highly awaited game started at around 8:30 and immediately changed the mood in the arena that had thousands of revelers.

After arriving on stage together with his three back-up dancers dressed in black, Chris Eazy performed 'Inana' which is one of his most hit songs that trended for a while on different streaming platforms.

With only one song, Chris Eazy stole the attention of many fans from across the world who are in Kigali to support their teams at the BAL finals.

The youngster ended his 10-minute performance with 'Edeni', his recently released track.

The game also saw renowned Rwandan DJ, Toxxyk, spin the decks and deliver good vibes to revelers with a session that was dominated by hip hop instrumentals and hit tracks.

Chris Eazy and DJ Toxxyk follow a line up of entertainers who performed during game one of the BAL playoffs on Saturday, May 20, such as Juno Kizigenza and Kenny Sol among others.

The championship game slated for May 27, will be headlined by Rwanda's Afrobeat sensation Bruce Melodie and DJ Neptune from Nigeria.

Up to 240 TV channels, including Rwanda public broadcaster RBA and KC2, are expected to broadcast the tournament.