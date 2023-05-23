Tanzania: Frauds Through Mobile Communication Decreased By 17pc

Dodoma — NUMBER of recoded cases of fraud through mobile phones has declined by 16.7 per cent between December 2022, and January 2023.

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) noted that the recorded cases have decreased from 12,000 in December 2022 to 10,000 in January of this year, demonstrating the effectiveness of the measures implemented to control online frauds.

That was revealed over the weekend during Communication Service Providers Exhibition at the parliamentary grounds in Dodoma.

TCRA's Head of Communications and Public Relations, Ms Lucy Mbogoro, emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and interests of users of communication services countrywide.

Ms Mbogoro said one of notable achievements was the significant reduction in online fraud incidents through mobile phones.

"To combat online fraud, TCRA has been actively engaging in educating the public about the importance of reporting fraudulent messages they receive on their phones. The public is urged to forward such messages to the designated number 15040," said Ms Mbogoro.

"This information serves as valuable evidence for the dedicated taskforce responsible for tackling online fraud, enabling them to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, ensuring that appropriate legal actions are taken," she added.

Apart from reporting fraudulent messages, the regulator has placed significant emphasis on crucial role of telecommunication service users and operators in maintaining exclusive communication through the designated number 100.

This proactive measure aims to guarantee that users solely engage with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), thereby minimizing the risk of falling prey to fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, TCRA has cautioned users against opening unfamiliar links or attachments, as fraudsters have developed new techniques to gain unauthorized access to personal information.

By raising awareness about these risks, TCRA seeks to empower users to protect their personal data and maintain their online security.

TCRA's commitment to user safety extends beyond electronic communications, stated the Head of TCRA communications. The authority also oversees the security of postal service users.

Currently, TCRA is executing a public education campaign named "Post Securely," which promotes the use of registered courier service providers authorized by the authority.

She said the campaign aims to ensure that citizens utilize reliable and secure courier services when sending parcels and packages.

The Authority insisted that it's committed to fostering a safer digital environment for all citizens by emphasizing public education, implementing stringent guidelines for service providers, and promoting secure communication practices.

"TCRA places user safety as a top priority and employs extensive measures to minimize online fraud and safeguard the integrity of communication services within the country," she insisted.