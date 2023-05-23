Rwanda: Cycling - Shyaka, Byukusenge Win 2023 Youth Race Cup

Cycling prodigies Janvier Shyaka and Mairatha Byukusenge put up a dominant performance on Sunday to win the inaugural Youth Race cup held at the Field of Dreams bike center in Bugesera District.

The youth race, the first of its kind, was organized by local cycling governing body (Ferwacy) in partnership with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to prepare young cyclists who will represent Rwanda at the UCI 2025 Road World Championship that will take place in Rwanda.

Officially inaugurated by Israel envoy in Rwanda Amb. Ron Adam, the race brought together over 70 young boys and girls competing in three main categories namely minims (U15), cadets (U17) and Juniors (U19).

Shyaka, who plays for Les Amis Sportifs, won the men's junior race after racing 20 laps of 24 kilometers in 47 minutes and 9 seconds, 61 seconds ahead of second-placed Moise Ntirenganya while Phocas Nshimiyimana of Nyabihu Cycling club emerged third.

Bugesera Women's Cycling club's Byukusenge won the women's juniors race after clocking 41 minutes and 55 second to race 18 kilometres.

She finished 10 second clear of Iragena Charlotte and 37 seconds ahead of Aline Uwera who emerged first and second runners-up. Iragena and Uwera and Byukusenge's teammates.

Lambert Niyokwizera of Cine Elmay won the men's cadets race which was contested for 12 kilometers. He was joined on the podium by Les Amis Sportifs' Robert Shema and Benediction Club's Pacifique Nzayikorera who finished second and third respectively.

Clementine Niyokwizera of Bugesera cycling team won the women's cadets race, overcoming stiff competition from Yvonne Masengesho and Bugesera Cycling team's Françoise Ishimwe who emerged first and second runners-up.

In the minims category, Issa Gisubizo of Les Amis Sportifs crossed the finish line first after 12 kilometres, coming ahead of teammate Isiaka Ndacyayisaba while Oreste Mizero completed the podium in third place.

In the same category, Bugesera Cycling team's Cynthia Ishimwe won the race beating teammates Divine Niyogisubizo and Adeline Nyiribambe to the finish line.

In all, Les Amis Sportifs dominated the youth race in the men's category while the Bugesera cycling team were ahead of the rest in the women's category.

"We wish such competitions should have started some two years back. It was kind of risky to take riders of such a young age and take them to streets," said Ferwacy president Adallah Murenzi.

"The Field of Dreams has come at the right time because we find it as a suitable racing venue for our young riders to compete without accidents. We hope to make the best out of this place and organise more competitions. Our wish is to have at least two competitions every month," he added.